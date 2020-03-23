Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.77 Million Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 89,017 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Glaukos worth $18,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GKOS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $25.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

