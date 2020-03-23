Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.82 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Edison International worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $175,352,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Vertical Research began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra upped their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.