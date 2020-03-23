Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.98 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,475 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after buying an additional 614,884 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,097,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 326,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 225,020 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

Shares of PAAS opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.