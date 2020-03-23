Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $91.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

