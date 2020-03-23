Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 433,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

