Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,499 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Materion worth $19,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Materion by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRN. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

MTRN opened at $30.80 on Monday. Materion Corp has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $628.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

