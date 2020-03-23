Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,795 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Planet Fitness worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLNT opened at $33.93 on Monday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

