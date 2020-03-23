Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,654 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.80.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Cfra cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.55.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.