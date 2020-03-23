Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,090 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,229,126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $170,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 73,795 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Nomura upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $137.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

