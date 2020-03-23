American International Group (NYSE:AIG) vs. Global Indemnity (NYSE:GBLI) Critical Comparison

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Global Indemnity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $49.75 billion 0.34 $3.35 billion $4.59 4.19 Global Indemnity $604.47 million 0.57 $70.01 million N/A N/A

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Global Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 6.73% 6.28% 0.79% Global Indemnity 11.58% 6.80% 2.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American International Group and Global Indemnity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 2 10 0 2.83 Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $60.40, suggesting a potential upside of 214.09%. Given American International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Global Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Global Indemnity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American International Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

American International Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American International Group beats Global Indemnity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

