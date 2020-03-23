American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

NYSE AFG opened at $51.16 on Monday. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

