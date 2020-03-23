Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,582 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after purchasing an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $7.30 on Monday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

