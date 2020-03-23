Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,846.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,977.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,841.24. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $936.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

