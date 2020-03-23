Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AWCMY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie raised Alumina from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Alumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

