Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,923,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $76,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after acquiring an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,765,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,086,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,899,000 after purchasing an additional 106,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

