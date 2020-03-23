Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$46.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.56.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$33.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.75. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$33.00 and a twelve month high of C$46.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.