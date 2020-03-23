Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $108.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 388618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $63,479,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after buying an additional 272,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after buying an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 169,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

