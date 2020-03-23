Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.70. 32,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.73. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.