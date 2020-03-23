Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,966,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 393,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 660.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

ADES stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 50.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Emissions Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 126,387 shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,216.41. 12.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.