Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adecoagro by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $475.57 million, a PE ratio of -408.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.99 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

