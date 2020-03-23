Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Gabelli

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EPAC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Actuant alerts:

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39. Actuant has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.