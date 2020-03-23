Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $92.50 on Monday. Acciona has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14.
About Acciona
