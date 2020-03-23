Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,450

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,330 ($17.50) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded Abcam to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abcam has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,345.60 ($17.70).

Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,234.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.84. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Abcam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

