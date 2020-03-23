AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,782,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

