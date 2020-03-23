ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,414 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of ABB worth $26,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 1,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,470 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in ABB by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 679,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 558,323 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $10,105,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 13.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 272,060 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $4,241,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABB opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

