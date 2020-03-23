A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 380 by Analysts at Barclays

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAG. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 555 ($7.30).

BAG opened at GBX 453 ($5.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. A.G. Barr has a 52-week low of GBX 459 ($6.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $485.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 567.34.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

