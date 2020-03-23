63,967 Shares in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.32% of Bridge Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Bancorp Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

