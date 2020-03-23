56,203 Shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 858,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,198.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.93 on Monday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 305,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,990. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $70,306.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,983.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

