4NEW Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $7,561.25 and $4.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.02706354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00190326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitForex, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

