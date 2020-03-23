4,530 Shares in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of -222.53. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $3,085,430.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock valued at $35,082,170.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

