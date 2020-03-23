4,183 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $734,890,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $719,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.