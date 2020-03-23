399,109 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 399,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.22% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 128,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 218.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 34,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 272,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.08. 12,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,795. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

LILAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.