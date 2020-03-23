379,045 Shares in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 379,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.44% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 21,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,355. The company has a market cap of $654.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. RealReal Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.47.

In other RealReal news, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,311.

