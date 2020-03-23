17,862 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $34.92 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

