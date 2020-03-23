149,214 Shares in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation NA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1,110.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. 166,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

