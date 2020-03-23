12,110 Shares in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,184,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $542.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.21.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.