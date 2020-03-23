$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. 51job has a 12-month low of $57.12 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.