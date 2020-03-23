$0.55 EPS Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.47. Newmont Goldcorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $58.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $378,296,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 422,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,415,008. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.