$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.23. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 86,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,123. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

In related news, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Plains GP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,971,000 after buying an additional 1,413,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 9,139.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 930,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $16,818,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

