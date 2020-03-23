-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 149.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.86. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

