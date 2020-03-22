Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) rose 6.3% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $19.69, approximately 1,215,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,289,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Specifically, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $840.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.