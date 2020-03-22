Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Zillow Group stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.35. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at $144,857,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1,581.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 70,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

