Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Trading Down 8.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $56.50 and last traded at $56.88, 3,550,838 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,144,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

Specifically, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $308,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,885.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,557 shares of company stock worth $11,380,206. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,429,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,205,000 after buying an additional 931,805 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,915,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,440,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,123,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

