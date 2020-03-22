Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to “Buy”

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leap Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Leap Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.