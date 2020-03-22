Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $242.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.