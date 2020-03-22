Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nidec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NJDCY stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

