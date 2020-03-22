Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Kforce posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Kforce in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $571.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 73,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

