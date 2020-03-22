Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Teradata also posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 734.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

