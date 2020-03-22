Zacks: Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.57. Ciena reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,801. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.