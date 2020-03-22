Zacks: Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CSSE opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

